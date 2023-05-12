Change is hard! Unless I have decided I want to change, then change is not hard and is precisely what is needed. All kidding aside, we like routines, patterns and things in the way we like them.
What happens when change has been thrust upon you?
Do you dig your heels in to resist? I can be guilty of that response at times. I dig my heels in to ensure the change is at the pace I prefer. How foolish I have been at times with this kind of response. Yet, at other times wise enough to know that “this” or “that” change would be better if tackled slowly and precisely. At times when I am struggling with moving forward into something new, different, or fearful, I cling to passages of promises.
Deuteronomy 31:6 Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”
I imagine not a “them” but the thing I am resistant to, for example.
Ecclesiastes talks about a time for everything. Ecclesiastes 3: 1 There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens”
Hebrews teaches us in chapter 13, verse 8: Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.
Isaiah gives us some great thoughts about change in chapter 43, verse 19: See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.
Is God doing something new with you or having you do something new? I am beginning a new adventure soon; what that looks like entirely, only God knows. That is scary. That is uncomfortable. That is breathtaking but also exciting!
1 Chronicles 4:10 tells us Jabez cried out to the God of Israel, “Oh, that you would bless me and enlarge my territory.” This is a great prayer to pray as we are doing something new. For the past few weeks, my church and I have been studying Resurrection Hope. This past week my study of the Gospel of John Chapter 17 uncovered for me Jesus’ posture of praying “looking up.” This is not the typical posture for those of us here in the United States. If I were to say to you right now, “Let us pray.” Chances are, if you heard me say that, you bow your head and close your eyes.
Jesus, in this section, looks up with eyes open when He prays. We need to do this as well. When we do, we see all that the Lord has done around us. Creation is full of healthy examples of what change looks like. Pray in the same spot through all seasons, and you will be fortunate to see all the ways that change can blossom, grow, prepare for bareness, and rest in the bleak winter.
When facing a change as well hold fast to this promise from Philippians 4: 6-8
Philippians 4: 6-8
6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.
7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
8 Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.
Let us hold to this, sit in a chair by a window, and look at all God is doing and will do in the coming seasons. Change can be beautiful, especially when we do it with the Lord.
