This weekend our youngest daughter is getting married. So, I am going to take a break from the work we have been doing in Thessalonians and focus on some love scriptures. Love is beautiful. Some of us are blessed to have a marriage or relationship with our best friend. (I am!)
How do we know what love is? We are capable of love because Christ first loved us. 1 John 4:19 tells us We love because he first loved us. God loves us so much. He loves us, and that changes everything. I can’t experience a season without realizing God’s love for me!
Jesus told us we are to love one another. John 13:34-35 A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this, all people will know that you are my disciples if you have love for one another.” This also counts in marriage; we are to love and love radically. Many of us are used to hearing the love verses at weddings. Love is patient; Love is kind, … 1 Corinthians 13. Those verses are absolutely beautiful. For a reminder, let’s look at those.
I Corinthians 13: 1-13 If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. 2 If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. 3 If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast but do not have love, I gain nothing.
4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy; it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.
8 Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away. 9 For we know in part and we prophesy in part, 10 but when completeness comes, what is in part disappears. 11 When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me. 12 For now, we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known.
13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.
How many weddings have we been to and heard these words? There is a reason; these are great instructions for life and beyond.
Being patient with your spouse is necessary. Our spouses are always with us, yet we give patience to co-workers, friends, kiddos, animals in our home, and more without a second thought. But our spouse? We withhold patience and kindness without a second thought. Our spouses deserve the shrug of not the end of the world as well.
As our daughter and son-in-law exchange vows, I will sit next to the man I love and take it all in as a reminder to love him well. I honor God when I love him; honestly, my spouse makes it easy! (There are moments, of course.)
The best advice in marriage is to treat your spouse as you wish to be treated. That means if you don’t want to walk into your spouse speaking ill of you to others, you better not do it either. It also means if you want them to be your champion, be theirs. Also, learn that a good night’s sleep makes many problems seem manageable. Always kiss your spouse goodbye, especially when you are frustrated, tomorrow isn’t promised, and we are thankful that God doesn’t withhold love, nor should we.
Love is beautiful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.