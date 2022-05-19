For the past couple of weeks, I’ve been attempting to put a comprehensive list of beer prices at baseball parks, both Major and Minor leagues parks, in attempt to write a fairly inclusive article. This research has brought to my attention and outrage to the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship is to be played in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the first time since 2007 on the lovely Southern Hills Country Club course for the 5th time. It is safe to say that the beer prices are a bit more this year that they were 15 years ago.
Photos of the concession prices have been popping up on twitter as players and spectators are arriving for practice rounds and warm-ups for the event. A 12-ounce can of Michelob Ultra will set you back $18. The non-imported, import beer Stella Artois is $19 per 12-ounce can. There is a budget choice of Kona Big Wave Golden Ale, just $15 for a 12-ounce can.
To round out the limited menu, Wine is $13 a glass, cocktails are $15 each, signature cocktails and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer are $19 each. Fortunately for the spectators, the weather is predicted to by quite comfortable throughout the weekend, with temperatures in the 70’s to around 80-degrees with only moderate humidity. This should make a $6 bottle of Aquafina water a bit less of a necessity.
One problem that the PGA Tour and major championships like The PGA and The U.S. Open run up against is any comparison to the concession prices at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. Soft drinks, iced tea and bottled water are just $2, domestic and imported beers are only $5. To be fair, tickets for Thursday’s first-round action were jut $89 on secondary ticket markets. The same tickets to The Masters will set you back $4,000.
To compare major sporting events, beer prices at The Kentucky Derby run between $4 and $7. At the Indy 500, domestic beer is $7, imports are $8.
The bottom line is that watching The PGA Championship at home with your favorite beer of choice will be more entertaining and far more satisfying than any insanely long lines for sponsored beer limiting any true choice at prices more gauged than gasoline.
