These are the new officers for the Angola Masonic Lodge for 2023. They include, front, from left, Timothy Billow, Senior Warden; Benton Davis, Worshipful Master; Mike Anderson, Junior Warden; and Bruce Turner, Chaplain. In back are Alex Dobson, Senior Deacon; Brant Moore, Treasurer; Jay Minick, Secretary; and Ian Mountfield, Tyler. Not present were Matthew Wignall, Junior Deacon; Mason Gipson, Senior Steward; and Alex Burrage, Junior Steward. Installing the officers were James Davis and Paul Friend.