ANGOLA — Benton Davis was installed as Worshipful Master of Angola Masonic Lodge No. 236 Free and Accepted Masons for 2023, said Paul Friend, publicity chairman.
The Angola Masonic Lodge was chartered in 1858 and has maintained its presence in the community for 165 years.
Officers for 2023 include Timothy Billow, Senior Warden; Benton Davis, Worshipful Master; Mike Anderson, Junior Warden, Bruce Turner, Chaplain; Alex Dobson, Senior Deacon; Brant Moore, Treasurer; Jay Minick, Secretary; and Ian Mountfield, Tyler. Not present were: Matthew Wignall, Junior Deacon; Mason Gipson, Senior Steward; and Alex Burrage, Junior Steward. Installing officers were James Davis and Friend.
The Angola Masonic Lodge meets on the first Tuesday of each month, except July and August, at the Masonic Lodge at 35 S. Public Square, Angola. Monthly meetings start with a meal at 6:15 p.m. followed by the stated meeting at 7 p.m. Members and brethren from other lodges living in the Angola community are invited to attend.
Any person in the public who would like to learn about joining the Angola Masonic Lodge are invited to inquire from one of its officers or to go its website at Angolamasoniclodge.com. The Lodge also maintains a Facebook site.
