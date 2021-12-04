Go Tell it On the Mountain!
You read that and sang it in your mind, didn’t you? I know that is what happens whenever I read that title!
The man who is attributed to its origins is John Wesley Work II. As a Methodist, I love his name.
This song is believed to be a spiritual. Spiritual’s have their origins in the painful history of slavery in this country. Spirituals are often compared to Psalms, sung as weary travelers and for hope. I think of beauty from ashes. Terrible things were done during this time, yet this amazingly touching and beautiful song reminds the hearer and the singer of truth.
Go, tell it on the mountain,
Over the hills and everywhere
Go, tell it on the mountain,
That Jesus Christ is born.
In scripture, we are told to make sure we tell our children the old stories, but I fear we are not sharing the good news enough anymore.
We have been studying the Grinch at my church this season, a mythical green character that teaches us a lot about ourselves. I see negativity sometimes in my day. I see people who are lost and searching for something.
While shepherds kept their watching
O’er silent flocks by night
Behold throughout the heavens
There shone a Holy light
Down in a lowly manger
Our humble Christ was born
And brought us all salvation
That blessed Christmas morn
These shepherds were going about their everyday work when something changed. When they saw a great light, they learned of the saviors’ birth. It is one of the reasons that I love lights at Christmas! They remind us of the light of Christ, and we are drawn to light.
Do you know someone in your life that needs to know about the light that shines for all to see? At times, we cannot see what is right in front of us. Have you ever lost something in your home or office, and the entire time it was in plain sight? Boy have I!
Sometimes people have seen the light of Christ but are unable to recognize it for themselves. Won’t you go tell someone you care about? Won’t you look for people to invite to your church to sit and hear the good news with you? Won’t you make sure that people know the truth of Christmas, that Christ came for everyone?
His coming was not based on longitude and latitude. His arrival was not based on your marital status or lack of marriage. His appearance was not based on your savings account or retirement fund. His coming was based on love, so let us love one another well and share the good news this year!
