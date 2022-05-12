John 18:38 “What is truth?” retorted Pilate.
What would you say is the truth?
From the Websters Dictionary from 1828:
“Conformity to fact or reality; exact accordance with that which has been or shall be. The truth of history constitutes its whole value. We rely on the truth of the scriptural prophecies.
My mouth shall speak truth Proverbs 8:7.
Sanctify them through thy truth; thy word is truth John 17:17.”
I love that the dictionary from 1828 includes scripture as an anchor of truth. We watched the news with Walter Cronkite and later Dan Rather when I was growing up. I trusted them to give me the truthful news. I am sure that there were biases that I did not see or understand as I was growing. Now it feels like many national news stations have a “bent or lean” of bias towards one side. So, is that universal truth? Truth for one political side or another.
The most recent definition of “truth” from Webster states:
“(1): the body of real things, events, and facts: ACTUALITY
(2): the state of being the case: FACT
(3)often capitalized: a transcendent fundamental or spiritual reality.”
In the Bible, a story reveals how a wise man gets to the heart of truth. In the Old Testament, there is an argument between two women. You can read it in the book of 1 Kings 3:16-28 if you wish to do a deeper dive. King Solomon, in this passage, has two women appear before him to have a dispute settled. This is not just any dispute; it involves that of a living child and a deceased child. King Solomon has to determine whose son perished in the night and whose is alive.
Both women adamantly claim to be the mother of the living child. A radical move finds the King suggesting to cut the living child in half and give part to each. The birth mother cries out for the child to be saved and given to the other if this is what it takes. This reveals to the King what is the truth of the situation.
The true mother would never want her child harmed. The truth of the matter was that she would rather live without her beloved child than see him harmed. We read of his tactics, and we are at times offended; who would cut a child in half? Yet, the results revealed the true identity of the mother.
Today our country is torn in two. We stand on the sides of judgment, division, and pain. Jesus came and told us, “he is the way, the truth, and the life.”
So, I ask you; How do we find the truth?
Truth comes in love, help, and seeking to understand. Solomon was doing two of the three; He was seeking to help and understand, while the child’s mother was seeking to solve the case with love. We have to be using all of our senses and abilities to discern truth from false. Solomon asked God for wisdom; we should do the same! Pilate recognized the truth in Jesus. I hope we do as well!
