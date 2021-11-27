It is hard to believe, but it is Goose Island Bourbon County Season again. This year’s lineup is an interesting mix of new flavors and specific barrels that the brewmasters have created.
Goose Island Bourbon County Stout is their traditional imperial stout, aged in a mix of barrels from Heaven Hill, Wild Turkey and Buffalo Trace. The beer is aged in freshly emptied bourbon barrels for 8-14 months. The beer carries flavors of chocolate and vanilla, oak, whiskey, caramel, almond and even berry fruit and molasses. The beer is rich and complex and can be enjoyed fresh or aged as long as 5 years.
Goose Island Bourbon County Cherry Wood Stout is a new and quite unique variant. The brewers have taken fully matured Bourbon County Stout, then finished the beer with toasted, honeycomb-shaped cherry wood chips. The honeycomb shape of the wood chips allowing for more surface area, increasing the impact of the cherry wood flavor on the beer. The beer has notes of red fruit, ripe cherry and light toffee that is not normally found in bourbon barrel aging alone.
Goose Island Bourbon County Classic Cola Stout is another new adventure in flavor. The goal is to develop notes of a whisky and cola within the structure of the stout. The addition of lime and orange juice and zest — plus coriander, cassia bark, nutmeg, brown sugar and vanilla — provide the lattices of flavors to create a unique twist.
Goose Island Bourbon County Reserve Blanton’s Stout is sure to be a hit this year. This is the original Bourbon County Stout, aged for 18 months in used Blanton’s barrels. The high-rye grain bill of Blanton’s with the extended amount of time spent in the barrel aging, puts a rich oak and dark chocolate flavor, with accents of baking spices like clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon. This is one that is probably best with another year or more of bottle aging in a cellar.
Goose Island Bourbon County Double Barrel Toasted Barrel Stout is probably the longest name to date of any Bourbon County Beers. It deserves the long name with as much effort that has gone into this beer. First, Bourbon County Stout is aged for a full year in Elijah Craig’s Small Batch Bourbon Barrels, then another year in Elijah Craig Toasted Bourbon Barrels. With these two unique barrels over a full two-year period, the traditional chocolate, caramel and vanilla notes are accentuated with toasted marshmallow, pronounced fruit and warm oak flavors. This is only the second time the “Double Barrel” has been released in bottles.
Two variants that are Chicago-only releases are the Goose Island Proprietor’s Stout and Goose Island Bourbon County Fourteen Stout. The Proprietor’s Stout is blended with strawberries, vanilla and coconut, creating flavors of a strawberry ice cream bar. The Bourbon County Fourteen Stout is a recreation of the Proprietor’s 2014 recipe, with a higher rye mash bill and the addition of cassia bark, cocoa nibs, panela sugar and coconut water.
Unfortunately, if you are interested in attempting to pickup the rare Proprietor’s Stouts in Chicago, it is now run by a lottery system, which closed on Oct. 24. Participants were required to apply ahead of time for a chance to purchase a package deal of four beers (two Proprietor’s, one Fourteen Stout and one Cherry Wood) plus a commemorative snifter for $130 plus tax.
The Goose Island Bourbon County Stouts are available, though, and released on Friday in Angola, Auburn, Fremont and LaGrange.
