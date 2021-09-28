ANGOLA — Couples looking for resources to strengthen their marriage, or those preparing for marriage, are invited to the annual marriage event at SonLight Community Church, located at 455 N. Gerald Lett Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Total cost for the day is $40 per couple. Child care will be provided. Attendance is limited to 25 couples.
The event will include the video from this year’s Marriage Night sponsored by Right Now Media. The video features sessions with marriage speakers and authors Aaron and Jamie Ivey, Jonathan and Kanika Evans and J.D. and Veronica Greear, as well as the comedy of Dustin Nickerson.
Aaron Ivey is pastor of worship and creativity at The Austin Stone Community Church in Austin, Texas, a church of 8,000 people. Jamie Ivey hosts the podcast, The Happy Hour with Jamie Ivey. They are parents of four children, three of whom are adopted.
A former National Football League fullback, Jonathan Evans is now a chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys. He is also a public speaker, a mentor and the co-author (along with his father, Dr. Tony Evans) of Kingdom Family Devotional and Get in the Game. Jonathan’s wife, Kanika, is a busy stay-at-home mom to the couple’s four young children.
J.D. Greear is lead pastor at The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. He is also the author of Gospel: Recovering the Power that Made Christianity Revolutionary (2011) and Stop Asking Jesus into Your Heart: How to Know for Sure You are Saved (2013). He and Veronica are raising four children.
The day also includes breakfast, lunch, a devotional book and a bag of date night goodies for each couple.
Registration is available at rightnowmedia.org. Be sure to select the SonLight Community Church as host site.
For more information or to request child care, contact Shannon Tew, women’s ministry director at SonLight Community Church, at 242-6070.
