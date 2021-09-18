Please read Luke 10:25-37 with special emphasis on verse 37
One of the biggest things that today’s society struggles with is how to apply the teachings of Jesus to today’s society. After all, the Bible was written thousands of years ago. How could its teachings be relevant to us today?
One of the ways that Jesus spoke to the people of His time were with stories called “parables,” stories that are over-exaggerated on purpose to show a moral point of view.
One of my favorite ones is the parable of The Good Samaritan. You can look at the reference that is provided at the top of this article, and I have attempted to share this through modern eyes:
And behold, the political figure with great power and influence stood up and tried to put him (Jesus) on trial and to the test, saying, “Teacher/Son of God, what should I in the rest of our leaders do to inherit eternal life?”
Jesus had the script on him and asked him, “What is written in the Law (meaning God’s Word and not the statutes of man)? How do you read it?”
And the political leader answered, “You shall love the Lord your God with all heart and with all of your soul and all of your strength and all of your money, and your neighbor as yourself.”
And Jesus said to him, “That’s a really good answer! If you do this; you’re in eternal life with me!”
But the political figure, desiring to justify himself and make himself look more important than everybody else, said to Jesus, “So, who is my neighbor? Are they just those in my particular district? Are they the ones that are political party? Certainly, you don’t mean those in other political parties, do you?”
Jesus answered, “A man was going back to New York from the capital building in Washington DC via subway. As the man got off the subway to transfer to another subway car, he was beaten and robbed by individuals who didn’t care for him. They robbed him, stripped him of all of his clothes, left him for dead and ran off laughing and taunting him. By some chance a very influential religious leader came by and saw the situation. He pulled out his cell phone and recorded it as he walked away, leaving the man forsaken and unattended.
”He explained to himself, ‘This is going to make one great sermon illustration! I can’t wait to show the world the hatred that there is.’
”The rest of society just ignored what had taken place and went about their own way as if nothing had happened. A prominent lawyer came and saw the man in his distress and walked over to the other side of the tracks to avoid having any sort of connection with him.
”However, there was a homeless person who had been sitting in that subway station all day begging for money to try and better his circumstances. When that homeless person saw what had taken place, he went over to attend to the wounds of this man. As he took off most of his own clothing to cover the nakedness of the beaten man, he attempted to attend to the wounds to the best of his ability. Then the homeless person did the best that he could to assist the traveler into his shopping cart (after removing all of his own personal belongings and leaving them in a pile in the subway) and took the traveler to the streets above where they were able to get someone to come attend to the traveler’s wounds.
”The homeless person took all of the money that he had collected over the last two days and handed it to the first responder, saying, ‘Use this to help him find a place to stay, and if you leave me your card, I’ll contact you. If you need more money, I will do what I can to pay you.’”
Jesus then asked the prominent political leader, “Which of these three did the right thing?”
The political leader said, “The one who showed mercy.”
Jesus then said, “Then you should be doing the same.”
Friends, there is too much ignoring going on in today’s world for us to simply walk away from people who are hurting, lonely, abused and forsaken. There’s too much bullying, too much division, too much hatred and way too much brokenness to simply pretend that nobody is affected by it or to use it for selfish gains.
Approximately 85% of people in this world are very kind and loving and will help people when the need is there, but what media, social media and victimizers want to do is make it appear that everybody is awful and that you can’t trust anyone.
Anyone who professes to follow Christ needs to know and understand that we are called to bring healing, compassion, forgiveness and restoration to the world around us. This is not a suggestion but a mandate. If we are doing this, then we should continue on doing what God has instructed us to do. However, if we are like the first two individuals in the story, then we need to be learning from the homeless person about what is right.
God teaches us this for a reason: because we have lost sight of what is good and replaced it with all the drama in the world. I personally refuse to allow this to be the world that I live in. I choose to follow the way of the Samaritan and the homeless person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.