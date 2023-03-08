ANGOLA — The Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a native plant kit sale this spring, said a news release from the district.
Four native plant kits will be offered that feature native plugs for plants of the Great Lakes region. When planted 18 inches on-center, the kits will cover approximately 100 square feet. Please note, some species substitutions may be required based on availability. No custom requests are available.
Using regional native plants in your landscaping has many benefits. These plants are adapted to the region’s particular climate conditions; once they are established, they should require little watering.
Native plants also benefit native pollinators and other insect species because many of these animals have evolved specialized relationships with specific native plants.
In addition, many native insect species are plant host-specific; a well-known example of this relationship is the monarch butterfly, whose caterpillars feed only on milkweed plants.
Many native plants also work hard to hold soil in place with their deep root systems, reducing sediment runoff and water pollution, which is of utmost importance in Steuben County — a county with more than 101 lakes.
These predesigned kits offer a diversity of plants featuring grasses, flowers, and sedges. The rain garden kit contains a diverse mix of plants that are suited to short-term flooding as well as periods of temporary drought. The mix is perfect for roadside swales and rain gardens. The prairie wildflower kit contains a selection of flowers and grasses that will attract and host pollinators and birds. This mix performs well in full- to part-sun in medium to dry soil.
The shade kit comes with a mix of wildflowers, sedges, and grasses for season-long interest. The shade kit mix performs well in shade to part-shade with medium soil. Finally, the prairie grass kit contains a mix of grasses and sedges that grow deep root systems and require low hands-on maintenance once established. The prairie grass kit plants perform well in full sun and medium to dry soil.
Each kit costs $150. Orders and payment for the native plant kits are due by March 20, with an early June pickup day at the District office, located at 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Suite L.
Call or email the SWCD office at 665-3211, ext. 3, or steubenswcd@gmail.com for kit species information or with any questions. No online or phone orders will be accepted.
