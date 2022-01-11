ANGOLA — The Young Professionals Network of Steuben County is hosting a special event called “Geeks Who Drink Trivia” on Friday as a networking opportunity for YPN members and non-members alike.
The social event will take place at The Venue, 110 W. Maumee St., starting at 3 p.m. and running until around 7 p.m.
Attendees will be able to learn more about YPN offerings and network with local businesses all while having a fun evening.
Appetizers will be available as well as one drink ticket per attendee.
Registration can be completed online at angolachamber.org under “News and Events” or by calling the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce office at 665-3512.
Beverages are sponsored by Austin Budreau State Farm.
