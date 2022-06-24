I feel blessed to live in this little corner of the world.
NORMALLY!
I love holidays here. I remember my first 4th of July here in 2004. My girls and I moved here in 2003 and experiencing the holidays in Steuben County are like being in a living version of a Norman Rockwell painting.
This week many of us are sad about our sweet spot here. I do not know the owners of Willow Tree Shoppes, but I am broken for them. I can only imagine the feelings of walking into their shop and seeing what someone did to their business, their special place, and the space that they designed with their own hands. We have to do better.
I recently read an article about responding to what is happening around us. In the article, I love how it stresses the first thing we do is natural. We react. We are shocked. We are angry. We are moved by an emotional reaction to what we have encountered. After we react, we choose how we respond. That is wisdom.
You can respond by doing nothing. Nothing is a response. Yet, when we do nothing, nothing changes. Change is hard, and we don’t always do well with that change.
So how do we respond?
No one should feel uncomfortable in their home, business, Meijer, Walmart, or more. NO ONE! No one should feel unsafe in their own spaces. I recently watched a message by well-known pastor Andy Stanley stating that “...(we) forgot what it means to be Christian.” I thought how powerful those words were for this time. He went on to say, “disagreement is unavoidable but the division is a choice.”
How will we stop the division in our little corner of the world?
What happened to that business was hate. I don’t want to live or lean into hate. Hate is painful, hurtful, and messy. Hate destroys. The opposite is love. Love repairs. Love listens. Love can disagree but still love.
How do we respond in love? Check the hours of Willow Tree Shoppes and swing by when they are open. I plan on doing that myself. On their Facebook page, they are to be open today from 12-6 pm. Have conversations with your children, grandchildren, and people in your life about how we are to live differently as followers of Christ.
“Love one another as I have loved you so you must love one another.”
John 13:34
I have experienced this community respond in loving ways to tragedy. It is time we respond again in love. Steuben County, we have to do better. Speak to those you love the most and make sure they realize that hate is always wrong.
