ANGOLA —Trine University’s Humanities Institute is collecting gently used books at sites throughout Angola for its annual Book Night event.
Books, excluding textbooks, can be donated through Sept. 15 at Caleo Cafe, Elemento, Angola City Hall, Calvary Lutheran Church and First Congregational United Church of Christ, as well as at Taylor Hall on the Trine campus.
The Book Night event will be held from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 13 in Trine’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts and will allow anyone who attends to take donated books for free.
During the event, the Hoosier Mama food truck will sell food in the Furth Center parking lot for those wishing to enjoy a meal with their newfound literature.
Trine University Theatre also will present open rehearsals of its fall play, “Dracula,” on the main stage in Ryan Concert Hall from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, contact Jeanette Goddard, director of the Humanities Institute, at goddardj@trine.edu.
