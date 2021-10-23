MARSHALL, Mich. — The Franke Center for the Arts is excited to present Joe Louis Walker, a Blues Hall of Fame inductee and four-time Blues Music Award winner, live in concert on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the show are $30 in advance and $32 at the door. Tickets can be purchased from the website at thefranke.org or by calling the box office at 269-781-0001.
Described as a “living legend” within the blues world by fans and peers, Walker’s celebrated career, spanning over half a century, has taken him across the world to many of the world’s most famous blues venues — and now, to the intimate stage of the Franke Center.
Starting the night off at 7 p.m. in the Franke Center’s Downstage Club is Mary Kurtz. A powerhouse young vocalist with 1.4 million followers on social media platform TikTok, Kurtz’s fierce talent has been showcased in choirs, coffeehouse and theatrical productions, including The Franke Center’s “Little Shop of Horrors” earlier this year.
Opening on the main stage for Walker will be local favorite Kjell Croce. Croce is a finger-style guitarist performing acoustic country blues. He has opened up for blues men Lonnie Brooks and Jimmie Johnson and is thrilled to open for Joe Louis Walker.
A true powerhouse guitar virtuoso, unique singer and prolific songwriter, Walker has toured extensively throughout his career. He has performed at the world’s most renowned music festivals and earned a legion of dedicated fans.
Walker’s 1986 debut album “Cold is the Night” on HighTone Records announced his arrival in stunning fashion, and his subsequent output has only served to further establish Walker as one of the leading bluesmen on the scene. He has been described by NPR Music as “a legendary boundary-pushing icon of modern blues.”
Born in 1949 in San Francisco, Walker took up the guitar at age 14. Just two years later, he was a known quantity on the Bay Area music scene, playing blues with an occasional foray into psychedelic rock. For a while, he roomed with guitarist and composer Mike Bloomfield, who introduced him to Jimi Hendrix and the Grateful Dead. Walker even made a brief pilgrimage to Chicago to check out the blues scene there.
In 1975, burned out on blues, Walker turned to God, singing for the next decade with a gospel group, the Spiritual Corinthians. When the Corinthians played the 1985 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Walker was inspired to embrace his blues roots again. He assembled the Boss Talkers, and throughout the 1990s merged many of his gospel, jazz, soul, funk and rock influences with his trademark blues.
Through the years Walker has collaborated with a diverse group of first-rate artists, including Branford Marsalis, James Cotton, Tower of Power, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal, Ike Turner and Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown. He has released 25 albums since 1986, including his most recent effort “Journeys to the Heart of the Blues” in 2018.
Looking back on his rich history, Walker said, “I’d like to be known for the credibility of a lifetime of being true to my music and the blues. Sometimes I feel I’ve learned more from my failures than from my success. But that’s made me stronger and more adventurous. And helped me create my own style. I’d like to think that when someone puts on one of my records they would know from the first notes, ‘That’s Joe Louis Walker.’”
The Franke Center for the Arts, located at 214 E. Mansion St., Marshall, Michigan, is an intimate, historic, 260 seat theater and one of the premier small concert venues in the Midwest.
