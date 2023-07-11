FREMONT — The Collins family is hosting an ice cream social with homemade fruit cobblers and brownies at the Collins School located at 3745 W. S.R. 120, Fremont.
This annual event is always held the last Sunday in July, so this year it is Sunday, July 30, from 2-5 p.m. Donations will be accepted and appreciated.
The school will be open for tours with the family for those who would like to see inside the historical schoolhouse.
School was taught at the Collins School from 1877 to 1943, when consolidations and mergers of schools forced the closure of the one-room school.
The land was owned by Barton Collins. He donated the parcel of land the school is located on for the construction of the school and it was named after him because of this donation.
June Collins was one of Barton Collins’ great-grandchildren. She attended school in the Collins School and returned to teach there from 1939-1940.
The building sat empty for years after its closure. June Collins purchased the building and land in 1947 when it came up for auction. With the help of her family, friends, and former students, they were able to restore the school. It was completed and rededicated in 1967 as a museum open for tours through the summers.
Operating as a 501 © 3, the Collins School is a non-profit with a board made up of Bart Collins, Brett Collins, Todd Collins, Charles Collins, Louise Miller, Claudia Smith, Lori Throop and Linda VanZanten. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in October of 2002.
The family gives tours on Sundays from 2-5:00 through June, July, and August each summer. For appointments on other days, contact Claudia Smith 833-2872 or Sharridee Collins 667-7216.
