Brides-to-be and some grooms-to-be got a chance to check out the fashion, music, rentals, photography and more at Sunday’s Bridal Extravaganza at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in downtown Fort Wayne.
Organized by Fort Wayne Newspapers, six women got to take home the top prizes: a dress by Blush Bridal and Beauty Boutique or $500 credit; $700 worth of luggage and more from Vera Bradley; $500 in DJ or photo booth services by Get Up to Get Down Elite Entertainment; $500 toward a reception at Holiday Inn Purdue Fort Wayne; a $500 limo or trolley package from Club Car Limousine & Trolley and a free overnight stay worth $500 from the Homestead at The Paddock.
The event also included fashion shows by Blush Bridal and a “Mother of the Bride” presentation by The Francis Shoppe.
