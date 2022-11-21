From left, Trine University Doctor of Physical Therapy students Emalie Lawson, Grace Meara and Brittany Alwine; Judy Trentadue, a Gigi's Playhouse ambassador; Teya Lahr, Genesis Health Bar Manager at GiGi's Playhouse; and students Jenna Doumont, Emma Fase, Jessica Westphal and Jonah Gray. Trine DPT students raised more than $600 for GiGi's Playhouse during a "penny wars" event in late October.