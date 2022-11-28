ANGOLA — The stores in downtown Angola scream of Christmas, but there's not one store that quite possibly has more Christmas volume to it than MJ's Uptown Antiques.
Everything from Santas to antique Christmas decorations adorn the storefront's windows that face West Maumee Street and the Public Square. Every square inch.
"MJ's Uptown Antiques won the storefront contest this year for classic style and really filling up that storefront wall to wall," said Alexis Busselberg, Angola Main Street director.
And as the holiday festivities downtown kicked off in downtown Angola on Friday, M.J. Baker, owner of the antique store that bears her name, proudly accepted the traveling trophy that started a new Angola tradition for best decorations, a Leg Lamp the store will be able to proudly display throughout the holidays. It was a major award!
Literally thousands of people were on hand on Friday night on the Public Square to witness the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus and the lighting of the downtown Angola decorations.
Unseasonably warm weather brought a throng of people to the Public Square.
Retha Hicks of the Angola office of Economic Development and Planning said people started lining up to see Santa at 4 p.m. Santa and the Missus didn't start seeing children until about 6 p.m.
This year the Clauses were headquartered in Sutton's 160 Event Center on the Public Square, which was all decorated up for the occasion.
The Sutton family provided the space for the evening and along with Cardinal Glass, Fremont, provided cookies for all. SonLight Community Church again provided hot chocolate to the guests. Sean Magwire performed in the Event Center.
Numerous entities provided assistance in the form of sponsorships, including the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Everage Auto, Gauntlet Hobbies Angola / Angola Sports Center, Angola Quilt Shop and First Federal Savings Bank of Angola.
Angola city employees and police provided logistical support and traffic control.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were brought into town by Barney Bryan and family, riding the Bryan's antique sleigh.
David Headley brought out Doc Headley's calliope to provide Chistmas music for those waiting to get in to see Santa.
