For the Zimmermans, the year’s end and the year’s beginning have been chaotic. We ended the year with my husband’s truck having a huge issue we don’t fully know the ramifications from; DRAT! We begin 2023 with one of our family members having a house fire. No one was hurt. The home will be repaired, the road will be extended. THEN as I typed this opening, our youngest child’s fiance called me to tell me that she was in an accident AND that she was being transported to the local hospital.
I am a day down the road from the last drama, and here is what I know. I know that God was in every situation. I know that our family of faith has kept us wrapped in prayer and encouragement. Remember when Hillary Clinton said, “It takes a village.”? This is not a political piece at all; this is an acknowledgment that God never intended us to do life alone.
The Bible tells us in Genesis 2:18 tells us, “The Lord God said, ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.’”
Literally, we are better together. We are better! Together!
We have this mentality that we have to do things on our own. Entirely on our own. God clearly knew we would need people. It is one of the things I love about church folk the most. We take care of each other. So many of the flock and community reached out and loved on my family when they found out. People offered to wash things. People offered to get groceries for me. People just listened to me cry when my Momma’s heart hurt, and I wanted the girls to be safe.
There are great scriptures that remind us to meet together.
Hebrews 10:25: Not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.
Covid has affected many of us to the point where we don’t gather as we should; we must be with one another. This helps us to support one another and give the skills we have to help others in their time of need.
Galatians 6:2: Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.
When we bear one another’s burdens, the burden is lighter. People who called helped me to see the positives.
They helped me to realize all the blessings in the last few days. Is there still a journey to be had to heal and fix things? Yes, there is. 2023 hasn’t started as I would like, but I am clinging to a passage I believe God gave me to ponder for 2023.
Hebrews 10: 23: Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.
