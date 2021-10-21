Congregation Achduth Vesholom in Fort Wayne invites the community to hear author Mark Oppenheimer.
The freelance writer and author of “Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood” will visit The Temple, 5200 Old Mill Road, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
The program will also be available on Zoom and YouTube. To attend remotely on Zoom, register with the Temple office at office@templecav.org no later than 5 p.m. today to get the link.
To watch on YouTube, follow the link from the Temple’s website (templecav.org) or go to YouTube and search for “Achduth Vesholom Congregation.”
The author’s visit to Fort Wayne is almost three years to the day from the attack, which occurred Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life — or L’Simcha Congregation — in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh and was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the U.S. The congregation said the evening “will provide insight into this tragic event and offer lessons for all of us, Jews and non-Jews alike.”
Oppenheimer is a freelance journalist and writes for The New York Times magazine, Mother Jones, Slate and Tablet. He teaches English at Yale University, where he is the director of the Yale Journalism Initiative. He lives with his family in New Haven, Connecticut.
The evening will include a question and answer segment, refreshments, and a book signing. Books will be available for purchase. In-person attendees must wear masks while in the building.
This program is hosted by Congregation Achduth Vesholom’s Holocaust Education and Social Action committees, the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne, and the PFW Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.
Organizers thanked the Dr. Harry W. Salon Foundation for its support.
