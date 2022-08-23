FREMONT — Tricia’s Dance Academy from Fremont Indiana has recently rebranded to Encore Dance Academy and is under new leadership.
The new owner, Emily Thomas, will host an open house on Saturday from 1-6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.
The open house will serve as an opportunity for students to register for classes, meet the instructors and explore the newly renovated studio.
“Our mission is to help people create, express, and explore who they are through movement,” said Thomas. “We hope that our open house allows parents and students to familiarize themselves with our mission and our staff and studio. With our new brand, we want our students to feel like they are in an inclusive and welcoming environment.”
Encore Dance Academy will be launching its 2022-2023 dance season on Sept. 6. The studio has rolling registration, allowing students to enroll at any time. A variety of classes will be available for ages 2 through adult.
Some classes include ballet, jazz, and lyrical. Students can register for classes by visiting Encore Dance Academy at 6245 Old U.S. 27, Fremont, or by filling out a form online at https://bit.ly/3AhoRGT.
If you have any questions, Thomas at 243-8675.
Encore Dance Academy, established this year, teaches classes in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop and lyrical dance. Encore Dance Academy’s mission is to provide a welcoming and safe environment committed to teaching confidence, structure, discipline, technique and terminology.
