The Steuben County YMCA Day Camp has included many activities in the community. There have been field trips to such places as Community Humane Society of Steuben County, where campers donated bags of food, treats, pet items and toys the students made from recycled materials. The camp has also partnered with Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County for weekly reading and a trip to the Brokaw Movie House that opened specifically for the use of the campers. With more than 80 students registered this summer, the partnership of the YMCA with local businesses has turned into a complete success, director Kandee Stroud said. Carlin Park Elementary School generously allowed the camp to be housed there, opening up the ability to have more participants. For information, contact the YMCA at 668-3607.
