ANGOLA — Looking ahead to the celebration of Holy Week, Christian music fans can join NewSong for a concert on April 8, the Friday before Palm Sunday, in Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior. Tickets, ranging from $15-$30, are available at trineutickets.universitytickets.com
With a career spanning more than 40 years, 19 albums, 20 No. 1 Christian radio singles, a Grammy Award nomination and induction into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, among numerous other achievements, NewSong is among the most respected artists and mentors in Christian music today.
Their unparalleled ministry has been highlighted by such defining songs as the Easter anthem “Arise, My Love,” as well as “The Christmas Shoes”, “Rescue” and “I Am A Christian,” among numerous others.
Founders and hosts of the blockbuster Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, Christian music’s largest annual tour, NewSong has helped provide a powerful platform for the Gospel in major arenas around the country since 1995. Winter Jam has reached millions of teens for Christ over the last decade, and NewSong’s popular Xtreme Conferences have reached nearly 500,000 high school students in 20 years.
For more information about NewSong and other events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.