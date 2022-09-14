Oktoberfest season is upon us, and thankfully, we are going to have actual, live Oktoberfest parties and beers again!
The original Munich Oktoberfest is back after a 2-year hiatus. Running from Saturday through Monday, Oct. 3, all of the festive foods, carnival rides, bands and beer tents are back and ready for all of the revelry. Entry to the festival grounds is free, however, planning ahead and reserving seats in the tents you want is necessary. Most of the tents are cash only, and if you are to go, make sure you have plenty of Euros when you enter the grounds.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is taking place Friday through Sunday on 2nd and 3rd Streets in downtown Cincinnati. The world’s second largest Oktoberfest, food, beer and bands mix with the world’s greatest wiener dog (Dachshund) races making for an amazing party through the city streets. Admission is free.
In Michigan, Frankenmuth Oktoberfest is on, scheduled for today through Sunday in Heritage Park. Admission is $10 per person, kids 15 and under are free; Sunday’s admission is free. To help alleviate parking around the park, bus shuttle service is offered for both the Frankenmuth hotels and from the Birch Run Outlet Malls on Friday and Saturday. If you go, make sure to catch one of the music sets of Tommy Schober and the Sound of Sorgenbrecher. They have delighting audiences since the 1970s and are amazing musicians.
As for Oktoberfest beers, most have been appearing on the shelves over the past month. Sam Adams Octoberfest is the most popular American-made Marzen on the market. Copper hue, rich and malty flavors with just enough hops to keep it from becoming too sweet, Sam Adams is classic, now a tradition that you do not want to go without every fall.
Yuengling Oktoberfest is back as well. Perhaps just a bit lighter than Sam Adams, the limited run of Oktoberfest makes this beer sell out quite quickly.
Bell’s Brewing Octoberfest Beer is back. A traditional Marzen Lager, 5.5% alcohol by volume, 24 international bitterness units, give this a well-balanced body, bright color and clean finish. This is another beer should be on your fall beer bucket list.
This year, for the first time, we have available the Athletic Brewing Company’s Non-Alcoholic Oktoberfest. Brewed with German, Vienna and Munich malts and German Hersbrucker hops, providing all of the flavors you expect from an Oktoberfest beer, without the alcohol.
Following a couple of years without public Oktoberfest parties, this year looks to be a great year to get back in the swing (or polka) of things.
Matt Thomas is a cicerone, certified beer server and certified bourbon steward with Hops-n-Schnapps
