“And I tell you, everyone who acknowledges me before men, the Son of Man also will acknowledge before the angels of God, but the one who denies me before men will be the night before the angels of God.” — Luke 12:8-9; ESV
It has been said that the two great topics that you should never talk about are politics and religion. The reason for this is that it can lead into great debates and even create hostile environments because of the various beliefs and differences. I try not to talk too much about politics unless I am asked about it; however, when it comes to my faith and especially my relationship with Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior, I will speak about it as often as I can and in every manner that I can. And there’s a reason why I do this: I want people to know God/Jesus Christ/Holy Spirit in an intimate way. I’m not asking them to believe in the same way that I do, and I do not say that my way is the only way. I do however acknowledge, according to Scriptures and the Holy Spirit moving within me, that Jesus truly is the Christ and the son of the Living God. I also acknowledge that I am a sinner that is saved by grace and that this grace comes only from God the Father through Jesus Christ our Lord. I know that God longs to have intimacy with mankind and everyone. I know that I am humbly blessed to know this intimacy with God because of Jesus Christ. Apart from Christ, no man can come on to the Father.
This does not mean that I go up and down the streets and shout out how everybody is a sinner and that they’re damned for help. Au contraire; I await the opening from the Holy Spirit to be able to introduce a conversation about my faith and how that faith is been proven over and over again in the Trinity. I am still very much human and still make mistakes and I do not for myself to be not a sinner; I believe myself to be the chief of sinners as Paul did in the New Testament. And I would be a fool to think that pastors and clergy are immune to have sinfulness rear its ugly head into the life of church leaders. I, like you, need the continual grace and forgiveness that God offers to each and every one of us through his unlossable love and his agape love.
There is another reason why I am so bold at times to share my faith: I do not want to miss an opportunity to bring somebody closer to God than to bring them deliverance and healing because I was too afraid to talk about how God has made such a tremendous impact and difference in my life. Because of various individuals in my youth, I have been able to avoid a great deal of heartache and pain and have been healed of many others because somebody took the time to tell me about God and his son Jesus who died for me; even though I did some horrible mistakes in my life and yet they still love me. So I took the time to tell me that the Holy Spirit would lead us into good relationships, and making good choices, proving to us how prayer works/the Holy Bible is true/how God loves us even when we make mistakes and how he forgives us over and over again. I am today who I am because of God.
This is one of the reasons why I write. This is one of the reasons why am a pastor. This is one of the reasons why am so dogmatic to be able to share the love of God. Being on the receiving end of his grace; I want to extend that grace to everybody that I can. This is why God has given the opportunity that he has and continues to guide me in my path so that I may have the opportunities to bring others onto his saving grace. The contemporary Christian singing group The Newsboys sings a song entitled Not Ashamed which I absolutely love. It’s a great encouraging song for this particular topic. Long story short: don’t ever be ashamed of sharing your faith with someone. You might be that one person’s only hope to have a more fulfilled and joyful life because you took time to share your faith with them. Take every opportunity that you have to share your faith in Christ with his many people as you can. You will be blessed for this!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.