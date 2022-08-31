ANGOLA — Da’Nayzia Easton “has the biggest smile and loves life,” said Abigail Glenn, philanthropy chair for Trine University’s Gamma Phi Epsilon sorority.
“She is the biggest sports and music fan; she plays the violin, piano, volleyball, swim, soccer, softball, dance and basketball,” said Glenn, who noted Da’Nayzia is also part of National Junior Honor Society, Student Council, Girl Scouts and an outreach at her local church.
However, the lively 13-year-old has been fighting pineoblastoma, a cancer that affects the pineal gland deep inside the brain, since March. The Kokomo resident has undergone three surgeries to remove her cancerous tumor and is still undergoing treatments at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, Glenn said.
Gamma Phi Epsilon has selected Da’Nayzia and her family to benefit from the sorority’s annual Boo Cancer events.
“Each year Gamma Phi reaches out to one family within our community that has a child with cancer,” Glenn said. “When we first heard about Da’Nayzia, we knew we had to reach out.”
The fundraisers begin Oct. 2, during Trine University’s Homecoming, with the second annual Boo Cancer Charity Golf Tournament at Zollner Golf Course. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and cost is $320 per team, which includes green fees, golf cart, lunch and a drink ticket.
Anyone interested in participating or sponsoring the event can contact Glenn at 226-1797 or acglenn19@my.trine.edu. Registration is due by Sept. 30.
On Oct. 22, Gamma Phi Epsilon will host its eighth annual Boo Cancer Carnival on the concourse of the MTI Center, following Trine’s home football game against Albion. Admission is free, with tickets available for a rock climbing wall or games including Plinko, corn hole, Candy Corn Ring Toss, Boo-lloon Pop, Feed the Monster, face painting, character drawing, tattoo station, duck pull, fishbowl, Zombie Hunter, Eyeball Toss and Scavenger Hunt.
All proceeds from both events will be donated to Da’Nayzia and her family to use toward medical expenses.
“Our goal is to act as an additional support system for the family, raise awareness and bring some joy to the family,” Glenn said.
