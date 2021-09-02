ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County is partnering with Emilee Beer, a Certified American Heart Association HeartSaver Trainer and Cardiac Nurse, to offer a CPR class on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The class costs $50. Financial assistance is available.
Space is limited to nine participants to ensure a safe, hands-on experience.
Participants will leave certified in CPR, First Aid and AED through the American Heart Association’s HeartSaver certification program.
To sign up, visit the YMCA Facebook page or call 668-3607.
