Labor Day was created to celebrate workers and all they contribute and have contributed to the United States. Think of all the comforts you have due to the hard work of others. I can’t go to a state park and not thank the people who had the idea to create and labor to make places of sanctuary for nature and people.
There is a time to labor and time to rest.
How are you balancing the rest and the work? Are you giving equal time to your labor as to your family? We can get so consumed with the “doing” that we miss the reason we are “doing.”
Time is precious, as we have most likely discovered for those of us that are a little more seasoned. We each have 24 hours a day and 168 hours a week. What are we doing with those hours? Let’s break that down farther, 1440 minutes in a day. This looks like so much time on paper, but if we factor out what we do daily, it shaves a way at those minutes and hours.
Possibly one of the most well-known time scriptures comes from Ecclesiastes. Ecclesiastes 3: 1” There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens:” There is another powerful first that reminds us to make the most of our time. Ephesians 5:16 “Making the best use of the time, because the days are evil.”
Ecclesiastes seems to focus a lot on time.
Ecclesiastes 3:17
I said in my heart, God will judge the righteous and the wicked, for there is a time for every matter and for every work.
Ecclesiastes 3:11
He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also, he has put eternity into man’s heart yet so that he cannot find out what God has done from the beginning to the end.
This makes sense as the book is supposed to help us gain wisdom. There is wisdom in managing our time. There is wisdom in realizing that we all need to labor at work.
Will you notice those that have hard physical labor jobs? Please give thanks for them. Our world needs people to build with their hands, to repair and make roads, and do work that we appreciate but rarely are thankful enough. Repair people are a blessing, those that repair our broken things to make them run again, at times like new.
God’s plan for rest is like that. A renewal or repair of our minds and bodies is needed so that we can function and thrive. So, this Labor Day, catch up on what needs your labor at home but remember the sweetness of rest and Sabbath with your families.
There is no sweeter gift than being with those we love and enjoying the moments. Those moments need to include our Heavenly Father. He made time as a gift, so shouldn’t we give him some of His gifts back?
