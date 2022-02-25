How often do we say that we wish we would have taken an opportunity to do or say something and now have regrets? Missed opportunities often surface after the event and the guilt of the missed opportunity comes swiftly afterwards. Is this a pattern which we wish to continue or a habit which we desire to break?
Being a pastor for 21 years, I have experienced MANY people sharing that they had many opportunities to make a difference: wishing they would have been present more often, wishing they would have shown more love/attention/forgiveness and such, wishing that they had more time to express their true feelings towards those whom have now departed (by means of death, broken relationships, moving away, etc ….). They say they wish they could have made better choices to cultivate the relationship more, invested in more positive ways, would have changed their attitudes when it came to arguing over the “small stuff”, admitted to those who are now apart from them that they were wrong. Deaths, divorces, health issues, moving away, and crises all have a way of pointing out the things we forfeit in the name of selfishness, lack of focus on the important things of life, the way we should be focused and engaged in life and those we love and cherish. And when it comes to light; in most cases, it seems too late. Or is it?
In the story A Christmas Carol, Scrooge had the opportunity of having a second chance to make things right: not just for himself, but also for the community. The spirits which attended to his focus showed him that there is more to life that just greed and gains.
We might try to deceive ourselves to thinking that we do; yet the REAL judges are those whom we report to love. If our actions don’t match up with our words, we are lying to ourselves and those we love.
Being a pastor and working in the mental health field, I am daily exposed to the results of missed opportunities by individuals. I see their pain and hear their sorrows. I notice the impacts of the choices on those whom they love. In some cases; there is no possibility for restoration, forgiveness and grace. In others; there is still the abilities for redemption and restoration. What can be done about this? Several things:
• Take inventory of what really matters – Who or what is important and why? What makes this person important to me and why do I cherish them?
• What do I want them to know about my feelings/relationship? – If you had only 3 hours to share with the person; what would you tell them? What does my life look like without them in my life? Do they know their importance to me and how does my actions reflect this to them?
• Are my desires selfish or selfless? – Do I want what’s best for me, for them, or both? What do they get from our relationship? Is there places where I can improve in proving their value to me?
• DO they know their value? – Sometimes; our loved one can only assume their value to us … it is important to take EVERY OPPORTUNITY to share their value to us WITH THEM! Tell/show them directly as often as possible and don’t leave it to others to tell them their worth to you… don’t rob yourself of that blessing!
• Let go of the “small things” which causes distance and unforgiveness — Unforgiveness is the major thief of missed opportunities; it creates the greatest pain, distance and suffering. It is only when the relationship is severed that we discover all the “small things” that we allowed to distance ourselves from one another.
Life is too precious and short to allow missed opportunities to share love, forgiveness and value to those we love. We need to deliberately love intensely and instinctually those whom God has gifted us with. Whether it be we who pass or they; we must allow our action to prove our words and hearts true and to leave nothing left unsaid or undone. Live with no regrets. Love without boundaries. Cherish with all you are all that you have. We never know when it might be our last opportunity to share this with those whom we love …
