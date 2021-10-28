According to Feeding America, approximately 883,260 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity — 274,080 of which are children.
Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens continue to work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in communities during these uncertain times.
Proper nutrition is vital to the growth and development of children and the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development, is so important. Unfortunately, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain.
As such, consider donating a deer this season to help feed less fortunate fellow Hoosiers.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry would like to remind all hunters and landowners about its deer donation initiative, “Meat” the Need. The program is free of charge and allows hunters to share their bounty with their communities.
To participate, hunters can take their deer to local participating meat processors and indicate that they would like to donate it to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. After being processed, the donation will be given to local hunger relief agencies.
“We envision communities in which everyone has access to nutritious food, a basic human right. We are so grateful for all of our supporters who have helped us accomplish so very much over the years, helping to keep our mission of feeding our communities most vulnerable, going strong,” said Deb Treesh, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry Executive Director.
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process 1.9 million pounds of meat and provided over 7.9 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana.
For more information about the program, its services or to locate local participating meat processors, visit hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org.
The 2021-2022 deer hunting seasons are as follows:
• Reduction Zone: Sept. 15, 2021 - Jan. 31, 2022 (where open)
• Youth Season: Sept. 25-26, 2021
• Archery: Oct. 1, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022
• Firearm: Nov. 13-28, 2021
• Muzzleloader: Dec. 4-19, 2021
