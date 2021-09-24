HUNTINGTON — The Forks of the Wabash Pioneer Festival will welcome crowds back in 2021, offering its taste of earlier times Sept. 25 and 26.
The festival is held the fourth full weekend of September at Hier’s Park, 547 S. Briant St., and the adjoining Huntington County Fairgrounds. The festival, founded in 1976, is sponsored by Phi Chapter of Psi Iota Xi Sorority and Friends of the Festival. Proceeds from the festival are used to support local charities and historic preservation projects.
Festival hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. An old-time worship service is offered at 9 a.m. Sunday before the festival opens. A full program is offered, rain or shine.
Watch for the updated 2021 schedule at /pioneerfestival.org.
Admission is $3 for adults; $1 for students (includes college students with an ID); under 5 free. Tickets are sold at the entrance gates. Ample free parking is available adjacent to the festival grounds.
The Forks of the Wabash Pioneer Festival focuses on the pioneers of mid-1800 Indiana and also pays tribute to pioneers of other eras. The festival features encampments, reenactments, crafts, antiques, vintage cars, bicycles, motors, children’s games, food, entertainment and more.
Festival Co-chair and Secretary Jennifer Scalf said the festival is a family tradition.
“My mom is still active in the sorority. I’ve been involved in the festival since I was 4 or 5 years old and I’m 50,” she said.
“Our festival is awesome because all the profit we make we give back to the community. Plus, we have Huntington organizations that give back to the community, such as the Huntington North Varsity Singers and churches. The Boy Scout troop takes care of the trash and we pay them and that goes for their camps.”
Scalf reminded visitors that the community festival should not be confused with a nearby, roadside organization with a similar name. Motorists entering Huntington on U.S. 24 should turn south on Broadway and west on Taylor Street. The website offers a link with driving directions.
The festival will abide by any health restrictions. Looks for any festival updates, and see examples of festival activities, on Facebook at Forks of the Wabash Pioneer Festival.
