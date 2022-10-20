ANGOLA — The Rho Chapter of Psi Iota Xi Sorority held a successful Purse Bingo fundraiser on Oct. 2 at the Steuben County Event Center.
“A record amount of donations will support the needs of the Steuben County community for this year, including schools, libraries, social service agencies and local events,” said information provided by the sorority.
Attendees enjoyed 20 designer purse Bingo prizes, 33 raffle items, a special mystery designer purse raffle and additional surprise purse gifts.
Many local businesses and individuals donated more than $3,700 worth of prizes and raffle items.
The event had the support of the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Andy St, John, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Wayside Furniture, Static Hair Salon, Hartland Winery, the Indiana State Museum, Clifford’s on Crooked, Joppa, Lake It Easy Gourmet, Five Lakes Coffee, Dairy Queen, Jenny Lou’s Greenery, Roots and Rocks Mercantile, YMCA of Steuben County, Lakeside Farm Market and sorority sisters.
“Because of the support of our community, we can help fund projects that improve the lives of Steuben County residents,” the sorority’s news release said.
Psi Iota Xi’s next Purse Bingo fundraiser will be held on Oct. 8, 2023.
