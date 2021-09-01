COLDWATER — Coldwater’s own Chelsea (Hart) Melcher, now an internationally acclaimed opera singer, will return to the Tibbits Opera House stage with her award-winning pianist husband Paul Melcher for a special benefit concert on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The duo will perform for the 20th Annual Smith Memorial Concert, with proceeds this year benefiting area high school choir programs, including Coldwater, Reading, Bronson, Pansophia Academy and Union City.
Tickets for this performance are $25, including fees, with a student rate of $10.
"I knew Chelsea as an elementary standout in the 5th grade Honors Choir," said concert organizer Diane Pridgeon. "I wanted to benefit the chorale programs in the area, and she was a good fit vocally because she came through the Coldwater program.
“It's generous of her to return and care about the music program in Coldwater and the surrounding areas."
Chelsea also has deep connections to Tibbits, having started with the Tibbits Young Audiences program and then performing in Coldwater High School musical theatre performances. She also performed as a soloist for the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church choir.
Chelsea Melcher has been described as “coolly captivating” and “a woman to be reckoned with” onstage. Chelsea has performed Verdi’s Requiem and Strauss’ Vier Letzte Lieder, the Messiah, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, and Mahler’s Second Symphony.
Melcher’s performance career includes collaboration with Opera Columbus, Opera Seabrook, Opera Project Columbus, Bay View Music Festival, New Albany Symphony Orchestra, Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra, Columbus Symphony, Ohio Light Opera, Midland Symphony, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, Amherst Symphony, Central Michigan Orchestra and the Ohio State University Orchestra.
Internationally acclaimed composer and pianist Paul Melcher has performed in concert halls around the world. Featured on CBS “Christmas in Norway,” Paul has toured with the St. Olaf Choir, where he performed for Queen Sonja Haraldsen of Norway and worked closely with the renowned Anton Armstrong. Paul’s award winning compositions have world-premiered in the Midwest and been featured in RED Chapel Concert series programs.
Paul has served as music director for various opera company programs and accompanied professional singers and choirs, including Opera Columbus, Opera Project Columbus, Bay View Music Festival, Encore Theater, Refectory Dinner Music Series, Grand Rapids Ballet, BalletMet of Columbus and more.
Chelsea is the founder of Vocal Career Academy and Nerves Be Gone Academy. Together, Chelsea and Paul have co-founded RED School of Music with professional teachers and unlimited performance opportunities.
The Ruth, Robert, Douglas, and Dean Smith Memorial Concert was originally organized by Diane Smith Pridgeon and her sister Susanne Smith Wise to celebrate the lives of their father and two brothers, Robert, Douglas and Dean Smith.
“At the 25th year after their passing, my mother and I thought we would like to do something to give back to our community,” Pridgeon said.
After their mother Ruth’s passing, the sisters continued the tradition, adding her to the list of lives the concert celebrates.
For tickets or more information, go online to tibbits.org, in person to the Tibbits offices on 93 W. Chicago St. or call 517-278-6029.
All events are at the historic Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.