ANGOLA — Students and local veterans gathered in the Angola Middle School gym on Nov. 11 to celebrate the school’s 22nd annual Veterans Day Program.
Veterans were shown to their seats by the 8th grade boys basketball team and enjoyed free coffee and donuts provided by Biggby Coffee and Tom’s Donuts.
Angola American Legion Post 31 conducted the Presentation of Colors, and choir teacher Miranda Good sang the National Anthem.
The middle school choir and band played music, with Leo Yagodinski performing Taps.
Essays were also read by students Gabrielle Baum, Carson Bentley, Gabe Houser and Lexie Schworm.
The 6th grade class created an American flag in the bleachers by holding up colored paper and handed letters to the veterans thanking them for their service at the end of the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.