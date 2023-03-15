SVSU names President's List students for Fall 2022
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. — Nearly 650 students from Saginaw Valley State University were recognized for their determination and commitment to academic excellence by being named to the fall 2022 semester President's List.
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average.
Among those named to the President's List were Tyler Scheid and Ricardo Corona, both of Coldwater, Michigan.
Saginaw Valley State University is a comprehensive university with more than 90 programs of study for its more than 6,500 students. Located on a suburban campus in Michigan's Great Lakes Bay Region, SVSU is committed to a supportive and empowering environment for students.
SVSU emphasizes undergraduate teaching and learning, and community-based research. SVSU has received the Community Engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, a distinction achieved by only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities. By their senior year, over 84 percent of students have engaged with community employers and agencies in internships, field placements or some other component of their academic preparation.
SVSU is establishing itself as a leader in STEM education for the Great Lakes Bay Region, partnering with businesses, foundations and school districts to improve students' performance in math and science at the middle school, high school and university levels.
Angola's Alexis Crawford performs at national convention
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University students performed with the national Small College Intercollegiate Band at the national convention of the College Band Directors National Association.
Alexis Crawford of Angola was among them. The Angola High School graduate played French horn and is a senior majoring in Music.
The students performed during the CBDNA national conference at the University of Georgia in February. They were under the direction of internationally recognized conductor John Locke, director of bands (ret.) and professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
They also performed with soloists from the New York Philharmonic and internationally recognized composer John Mackey.
The national Small College Intercollegiate Band program provides students from band programs at smaller colleges, community colleges and Historically Black Colleges and University the opportunity to perform high quality literature at the CBDNA National Conference under a renowned conductor.
In North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at manchester.edu/about-manchester.
