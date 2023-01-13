Please read Matthew 16:13-20, focusing on vs. 17-18.
“Jesus replied, ‘Blessed are you Simon son of Jonah, for this was not revealed to you by man, but by my Father in heaven. And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church…” —Matthew 16: 17-18; ESV.
Everyone has a past, a present, and a future. Some of us are proud of our past and some of us loath it. Our past often identifies us; regardless of if we have changed and grew apart from that identity. If someone decides to run for political office, their opponents don’t focus on their present identification, but will search for “buried treasures” of hidden sins and discretions to show how awful the person “is” vs. what they turned from. We see this every political election year across the party lines (even within one’s own party). This isn’t limited to just the political realm, but to every aspect of life.
I think of people who have tainted past: those who made very poor choices in their youth, those who may have done terrible things because of terrible situations they found themselves in (I am not trying to justify their actions and sins. I know natural and spiritual consequences takes place and rightly so…), people who victimized others against their wills who, in later years, have turned away from their past and are trying to better themselves and make amends to God, others, and society. They have paid their debts in various ways; however, their past labels haunt them for eternity and there’s no grace for them. Yes, God may have forgiven them, but man holds on to their anger forever and even glory in the perpetrator’s sufferings and might even pray for more “justice” to fall on them. This might be one of the natural consequences for their actions, but is it right?
Many of the greatest examples of biblical heroes/heroines have been considered to be people after God’s own heart all have tainted past as they walked with God and were used by Him to bring us to develop intimacy with Him. Moses – murderer. David – adulterer and murderer, Peter – hot-tempered and arrogant. I could go on, but I digress. The point I am making is this: When God gets a hold of us and we receive Him as Messiah, Savior, and Lord, We are new creations and our labels are removed. Therefore, its written:
“Therefore, if ANYONE is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” 2 Corinthians 5:17; ESV, emphasis added.
IF this is true with God, shouldn’t be also true with us? (It is true with God, but there are those who question God and His existence.)
The passage I first provided may be a “positive” illustration; where Peter is elevated by Christ as an important part of the Disciples, but the latter passage is for those of us with tainted past (which ALL of us have in some form: actions, thoughts, or attitudes) fight with all of our lives. We, especially as believers, must remember that because of Jesus Christ, our sinful past has died and we have a new start and state of being.
I love the ways Jesus addressed sin and sinful acts and helped these individuals to transform their lives (an example of this is Zacchaeus found in Luke 19: 1-10). Jesus spent time with them, engaged in their lives and His love transformed them to becoming someone who others never thought possible. Jesus still does this today; of which I am a living example. I am not defined by my past in God’s eyes and heart, but of who I am today in Christ. EVERY PERSON IS PRECIOUS TO GOD AND CAN BE REDEEMED BY HIM AND THROUGH HIM! If this isn’t so; if man isn’t “redeemable” because of their past, then Jesus wouldn’t have sacrificed Himself for our sins and redemption between God and man could never have taken place! This being said, we must allow God to transform the person and accept them as who they are and not what they once were.
Why do we struggle with this? The answer is complicated and diverse. I can share that sometimes it is personal experiences of being the victim and we struggle with forgiveness. It could also be that we seek justice according to our standards versus God’s grace. Yet, it goes deeper and more complicated with each of us. It affects the local church, society, our homes and more. How do we become more like Christ and less like us?
When Jesus gives us a new identity (which the Corinthians passage shares), we are new. If He is able to do this for us, we must understand that He can/does this for others. If we refuse to accept this, we also fail to see the miracles which God does in that life and even possible what God can do through this individual(s) in our life. I praise God for every soul He touches and transforms. It shows me that He is alive and well and working in today’s world. I am thankful for this!
Father God,
Help us to see the need to not label people or ourselves with the past, but to be transformed in our present as a new creation. Let us allow the past to remain in the past but to look forward to the future of a life transformed into the miracles of the future because of Your grace. Let our grace mirror Your grace. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.
