My Fremont UMC church is doing a deep dive into the entire Bible. A small group of us are reading a book of the Bible every week. We are currently in first and second Samuel.
One of the ladies shared that all the killing is brutal to read! I will never understand the ways and needs of the Old Testament entirely. We study history, context and culture for deeper understanding and meaning. There will be things we will never understand.
In first Samuel, there are some beautiful moments in the midst of war and more. Infertility was an issue in the Old Testament as it is today. Whereas we understand that infertility has many factors beyond human control, the people of the Old Testament did not and blamed the women.
Hannah was just such a woman. She was married to a man who loved her but had another wife who could bear him children. The pain of being the “one” who cannot must have been unbearable. Elkanah, her husband, does not help with the situation when he asks her, “am I not enough.” (My husband strongly believes the first problem with this is two wives.) That is a conversation for another day!
Hannah is crushed. She turns towards the Lord in prayer. She is praying so fervently that Eli mistakes her for being drunk. Let’s read it in the ESV:
Samuel 1:9-18 After they had eaten and drunk in Shiloh, Hannah rose. Now Eli the priest was sitting on the seat beside the doorpost of the temple of the Lord. She was deeply distressed and prayed to the Lord and wept bitterly. And she vowed a vow and said, “O Lord of hosts, if you will indeed look on the affliction of your servant and remember me and not forget your servant, but will give to your servant a son, then I will give him to the Lord all the days of his life, and no razor shall touch his head.”
As she continued praying before the Lord, Eli observed her mouth. Hannah was speaking in her heart; only her lips moved, and her voice was not heard. Therefore Eli took her to be a drunken woman. And Eli said to her, “How long will you go on being drunk? Put your wine away from you.” But Hannah answered, “No, my lord, I am a woman troubled in spirit. I have drunk neither wine nor strong drink, but I have been pouring out my soul before the Lord. Do not regard your servant as a worthless woman, for all along, I have been speaking out of my great anxiety and vexation.” Then Eli answered, “Go in peace, and the God of Israel grant your petition that you have made to him.” And she said, “Let your servant find favor in your eyes.” Then the woman went her way and ate, and her face was no longer sad.”
My prayer for 2022 is that we are like Hannah in prayer. That we pray with our hearts speaking or writing or crying our deepest needs to the Lord with all that we have. My prayer is that God will reveal answers. I also pray for those of us that do not receive what our heart’s desire. That in the “no” or “not now,” we will be able to feel His presence so much that we can accept whatever comes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.