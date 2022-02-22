ANGOLA — The Trine University Wind Ensemble will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the “The Lord of the Rings” movies with a concert featuring music from the epic film series on Sunday.
The concert begins at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It will take place in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
The wind ensemble is under the direction of Professor Mark Kays, chair of Trine’s Music Department.
The Wind Ensemble will perform music from “The Hobbit,” conducted by assistant director Hunter Poole, as well as “Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers,” and “Return of the King,” featuring solos on bodhran (Celtic drum), high E-flat Celtic whistle and low D Celtic whistle, and vocalist Elena Parshall singing “Into the West,” accompanied by Donovan Hall on classical guitar.
All the works are composed by Howard Shore for the film soundtracks.
Wind ensemble members are as follows:
Alto saxophone: Keely Brooks, a chemical engineering major from Van Buren, Ohio; Dean Campbell, a chemical engineering major from Batesville; Evan Dunning, a chemical engineering major from Jasper; and Eric Whetstone, a forensic science major from Wabash.
Bass clarinet: Bridget Hoffman, a forensic science major from Wheatfield.
Clarinet: Lillian Hamilton, a psychology major from Hanna, Indiana; Lance Jutze, a mathematics major from Wauseon, Ohio; Chloe Manahan, an accounting major from Hamilton; Andrea Mendoza, a biomedical engineering major from LaGrange; Haylee Smith, a chemical engineering major from Wauseon, Ohio; and Trinity Stiles, an English education major from Highland.
Euphonium: Emily Lomax, a forensic science major from Goshen; and Shad Neace, a mechanical engineering major from Kendallville.
Flute: Jonathan Allen, a biology major from Medaryville; Madysen Collins, a forensic science major from Kouts; Mykah Garrison, a biomedical engineering major from Wauseon, Ohio; Nicholas Gasbarro, a biomedical engineering major from Indianapolis; Timothy Mayer, a mechanical engineering major from Endicott, New York; Kaci McComis, an English education major from Powell, Ohio; Mackenzie Nicolen, a mathematics education/special education major from Quincy, Michigan; Carrianne Thomas, an elementary education/special education major from Quincy, Michigan; and Alayna Willitzer, a biomedical engineering major from Cecil, Ohio.
French horn: Wren Hall, a software engineering major from Kokomo; and Elena Parshall, a biomedical engineering major from Hillsdale, Michigan.
Oboe: Ellie Essenberg, an exercise science major from Middleville, Michigan.
Percussion: Jalan Albea, a computer science and information technology major from Attica; Jason Childress, a social studies education major from Bloomfield; Lauren Connerton, a management major from Noblesville; Mandi Farmer, a mechanical engineering major from Modoc; Larry Hicks, a software engineering major from Wawaka; Vivian Hill, a math education major from Huntington; GraceeMae Keasler, a mechanical engineering major from Defiance, Ohio; Stephen Noj-Orellana, a forensic science major from Fort Wayne; Philip Ollie, a design engineering technology major from Rocky River, Ohio; Christopher Parker, a civil engineering major from Lebanon; and Nathaniel Siders, a mathematics major from Angola.
Tenor saxophone: Michael Rich, a design engineering technology major from Fairmount.
Trombone: David Deniston, a chemical engineering major from Bowling Green, Ohio; Samantha Dorn, a communication major from Toledo, Ohio; William Neely, a design engineering technology major from Hudson, Michigan; and Chandler Ruetz, a biomedical engineering major from Swanton, Ohio.
Trumpet: David Baden, a chemical engineering major from Hamler, Ohio; Alexander Greene, a mechanical engineering major from Leo; Corey Hainlin, a biology major from Bristol; Ryan Hoak, a civil engineering major from Warsaw; Jacob Hoffman, a mechanical engineering major from West Harrison; Lucas Jackson, a civil engineering major from Beverly Shores; Alex Kratzer, a mechanical engineering major from Elkhart; Treyton Sederstrom, a civil engineering major from Cedar Lake; and Emily Stetka, a science education major from Fort Wayne.
Tuba: Caden Daffron, a computer engineering major from Granger; Evan Holman, a civil engineering major from Fort Wayne; and Christopher Smith, a biomedical engineering major from Kokomo.
