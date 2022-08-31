ANGOLA — Turning Point of Steuben County will be hosting a celebration and night of music in the park on Sept. 17.
It will be held in Commons Park, 299 S. John St., at the Roman Beer Stage from 4-9 p.m. The music will consist of five worship bands from the area comprised of many talented musicians whom attend area churches. There will be multiple counties and states represented.
There will be food and drink vendors on site. This is a family friendly event that is free to attend although corporate sponsorships are still being pursued.
Individuals are welcome and encouraged to bring cleaning supplies to help stock the pantry.
Current sponsors include: Barton Lake RV sales, Bullfrog Outdoor Advertising, Mastercraft Fine Furniture, Bill’s Professional Towing, Forbes Disability Group, Harold Chevrolet/Buick & Harold Ford, 101 Sheds, Toms Donuts, Rooted Vegan, Custom Sound Design, 6 Autumns Food & Spirits, Aardvark Sign, KFG, Larry’s Lock & Safe, & Midwest Essentials.
Turning Point, formerly known as Operation Shelter, was founded in October 1989, by the Steuben County Ministerial Association to provide temporary emergency shelter for transients and the homeless of Steuben County.
Turning Point is a not-for-profit agency. Its mission is to foster a secure and nurturing environment for individuals and families confronting life’s struggles. Turning Point seeks to promote positive life changes physically and spiritually to those wishing to rebuild and renew.
Turning Point is currently in use every day with occupancy ranging from one to 40 people per night. Individuals or families may be referred to Turning Point by local clergy, social service agencies, or area law enforcement.
Turning Point’s ministry depends upon churches, individuals, businesses and other service organizations for approximately 75% of its yearly budget.
The remaining 25% comes from the city of Angola and the Steuben County United Way. Turning Point receives no federal or state funding for operational expenses. Turning Point also has an endowment fund to which you may give. In addition to financial support from groups and individuals, Turning Point depends on other donations such as consumables, supplies, time and talent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.