Trine Vice President's List
ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the Vice President's List for the Fall 2022 term. To earn Vice President's List honors, an undergraduate student must be registered for 12 or more total semester credit hours, including graduate courses, with fewer than 12 credit hours at the undergraduate level. The student must have a semester combined undergraduate/graduate grade point average between 3.750 and 4.000, with the undergraduate semester grade point average not lower than 3.500.
• Brittany Herring of Waterloo
• Grant Teller of Angola
• Gavin Swift of Auburn
• Grace Welch of Coldwater, Michigan
