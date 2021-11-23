FORT WAYNE — The 37th annual Festival of Trees will take place at the Embassy Theatre from Wednesday, Nov. 24, through Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Founded in 1984, the Festival of Trees supports ongoing operational and restoration efforts for the Embassy Theatre Foundation. The Festival is the organization’s largest annual fundraising event.
Lobbies of the Embassy Theatre and Indiana Hotel will transform into a wonderland of decorated trees under the theme of The Magic of the Season. Patrons will tour the spectacular venue to view 70 decorated trees.
Admission includes visits with Santa (various dates and time) and festive entertainment on stage including the Grande Page pipe organ, as well as youth choir and dance group performances. Attendees are encouraged to register to win show tickets and other goodies as well as vote for their favorite trees. Also noteworthy are the animated holiday windows along the building on Harrison Street.
The Embassy again offers a virtual ticketing option to share with friends, coworkers and family who cannot attend in person or to provide the perfect holiday backdrop to play on televisions at holiday celebrations.
Ticket pricing for the Festival of Trees will be $10 for adults (13 or older), $5 for youth ages 1-12. Children under 1 year old are free. The virtual tour is $25.
Masks are highly recommended at Embassy events. Find ticket information and a daily schedule of events at fwembassytheatre.org/festival-of-trees.
The 2021 Festival of Trees is made possible by support from Indiana Michigan Power and AEP Foundation, Steel Dynamics, Fort Wayne Metals, STAR Financial Bank, Chuck and Lisa Surack and Sweetwater and 3Rivers Federal Credit Union.
Family and friends who wish to experience a Santa visit can stop by Santa Land during the Festival of Trees to speak to the jolly man in red and capture the moment through cell phone snapshots or personal photography equipment. Photos of all aspects of the festival are encouraged.
The Embassy will also host two ticketed Santa experiences. Breakfast with Santa is one of the most anticipated holiday events returning to the Embassy during the annual Festival of Trees, and Cookies with Santa will take place the weekend after the festival concludes.
Breakfast with Santa
Breakfast with Santa includes a private tour of the Festival of Trees at 8:30 a.m. before the program begins at 9 a.m. Mad Anthony will be provide a self-serve breakfast buffet. Cost for the breakfast is $30 per person regardless of age.
The Embassy will also present a performance of “Elf Jr.” from the Fort Wayne Youtheatre.
Hours for Breakfast with Santa include Nov. 26-28 from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 10:30 a.m.
Advance tickets are required. Seating is very limited.
Tickets are available by phone at 424-5665 or in person at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Box office hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
The 2021 Breakfast with Santa events are made possible by support from 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, Mad Anthony, Alomar Entertainment, Dynamic Sound Entertainment and All Occasion Party.
Cookies with Santa
Cookies with Santa features a quick but fun visit with Santa. Santa Land (from the Festival of Trees) will be open for families to visit with Santa, take all the pictures they want and enjoy a cookie from Fort Wayne’s newest cookie establishment, Insomnia Cookies.
Patrons should enter for Cookies with Santa through the Indiana Hotel lobby, just west of the box office entrance.
Hours include Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 11:30 a.m.
Cost for the visit will be $10 per person, plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy.
Families can make a day at the Embassy and stay afterward to watch Project Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” (separate ticket required).
