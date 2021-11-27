I love Christmas music. I give myself the ability to start playing Christmas music in my car and office when I am preparing the sermon series for Advent. That usually ends up being late October or early November. I would gladly start listening then anyway, but I like that I can look at my husband and say that this is research — preparation for the season to come.
In reality, it is my love for a wonderful season.
The next couple of weeks I want to focus on favorite Christmas hymns. So, let’s get started with one of the most published carols of Christmas: “Joy to the World.”
From the research I did, “Joy to the World” was not intended to be a hymn. I learned that it was based on a poem or interpretation of Psalm 98, Psalm 96 (verses 11 and 12) and Genesis 3 (verses 17 and 18). While studying this hymn, I loved what a pastor pointed out about the New Testament where we would expect hymns’ roots to come from. Yet here we are with the Psalms and Genesis as an anchor for a Christmas classic.
I think it goes a long way to prove what I believe and have been taught — that we need to study the entity of scripture to understand. We can see a golden thread of truth throughout the Bible if we open and search for the truth.
In the passages referenced in Psalm 96, we read this: “Let the heavens rejoice, let the earth be glad; let the sea resound, and all that is in it. Let the fields be jubilant, and everything in them; let all the trees of the forest sing for joy.”
I can see these verses in the following stanza:
Joy to the world! the Saviour reigns;
Let men their songs employ;
While fields and floods, rocks, hills, and plains
Repeat the sounding joy,
Repeat the sounding joy,
Repeat, repeat the sounding joy.
Then in Genesis, these are the verses that inspire him: “To Adam he said, “Because you listened to your wife and ate fruit from the tree about which I commanded you, ‘You must not eat from it,’“Cursed is the ground because of you; through painful toil you will eat food from it all the days of your life. It will produce thorns and thistles for you and you will eat the plants of the field.”
These are not verses that I would expect to write into a Christmas carol. Yet, they give us a beautiful stanza:
No more let sins and sorrows grow,
Nor thorns infest the ground;
He comes to make His blessings flow
Far as the curse is found,
Far as the curse is found,
Far as, far as, the curse is found.
I sure like his version of this passage, the fix that Jesus brings to the curse!
The last stanza of the hymn or poem — as I am sure he would prefer — we refer to as reminding us of the love of Christmas:
He rules the world with truth and grace,
And makes the nations prove
The glories of His righteousness,
And wonders of His love,
And wonders of His love,
And wonders, wonders, of His love.
Let’s lean into the wonders of His love this season. The greatest gift of Christmas is love.
How will you love this season? Issac was born during a plague and grew up when the world was scary, yet he wrote of wonders and joy. Amid the virus that we are all of sick of talking about, hearing about and worrying about, let’s focus on the Lord’s love and the joy that can bring to our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.