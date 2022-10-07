For those of you who attend my churches, this is a continuation of my thoughts from Sunday. My churches have been studying the Gospel of Mark. Weekly we are doing a slow jog through a different chapter, focusing on a passage within that chapter. This past week we studied the 6th chapter of the Gospel of Mark.
Quick Recap:
• Jesus is rejected in his hometown as a leader. (Mark 6: 1-6) We understand this dilemma. Someone we saw grow up or grew up with us becomes something or does something in their lives we didn’t expect. We have two choices. The first is to see the change and abilities and be in awe. (This can be hard as we question why them and not us!) The second is to cast doubt on what we see or hear happening, as we simply can’t believe that one we knew is doing this or that.
• Jesus learns that his cousin has been killed. This story is something we shall save to explore at another time. It is filled with desire, hate, torture, and death, the stuff many best-selling novels contain.
• Jesus begins to send the 12 out in teams of two. Life and ministry are better when we do it together. We were always created to do things together; God created a helpmate for Adam.
Now we are in a passage I am still wrapping my mind around this week. It is one we might know well; loaves and fishes. Pastor Tim from AUMC always calls it the “first happy meal”; I love that!!!!!
Here is the passage that I am referencing from Mark 6: 38-44 … 38 And he said to them, “How many loaves do you have? Go and see.” And when they had found out, they said, “Five, and two fish.” 39 Then he commanded them all to sit down in groups on the green grass. 40 So they sat down in groups, by hundreds and by fifties. 41 And taking the five loaves and the two fish, he looked up to heaven and said a blessing and broke the loaves and gave them to the disciples to set before the people. And he divided the two fish among them all. 42 And they all ate and were satisfied. 43 And they took up twelve baskets full of broken pieces and of the fish. 44 And those who ate the loaves were five thousand men.
Jesus provides enough. There was enough for everyone. I have been sitting in the thoughts of enough. Are we continually striving for more and not satisfied? Dissatisfaction causes heartache. This is not to say that we don’t need to strive to build something. I believe in building. I am saying that I can have my eyes on the more and miss the enough that is in front of me. Am the only one? Falling in love with what we have and recognizing it as enough and that we are enough.
Jesus looks at what is before him and makes it enough. I have lots more to think about on this topic. I know I have felt the Spirit whisper to me: “You are enough.” I don’t always feel that way. We spend lots of time striving to be better and more successful. I think we miss that when our Heavenly Father looks at us, He sees ENOUGH!
Thankful for the Father seeing ENOUGH in me!
