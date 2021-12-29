FORT WAYNE — Fall in love with Little River Band’s timeless hits from the ‘70’s through today through a powerful musical performance by Little River Band on Jan. 23 at the Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road.
Hotter than ever, Little River Band is selling out shows coast to coast, continuing their legacy as “the best singing band in the world” with chart topping hits including “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” Lady,” “Lonesome Loser” and “The Night Owls.”
Doors will open at the Clyde Theatre at 6 p.m. with the performance to begin at 7 p.m.
All ages are welcome, and seating is reserved by ticket.
Tickets cost $49, $59, $69 or $79, depending on chosen seating.
ADA seating is also available; contact the box office at 747-0989 prior to purchasing tickets for more information.
The Intermezzo Club will also be available for this event. The Intermezzo Club offers a superstar experience with premium amenities and service. It is a distinctive and desirable space within the Clyde Theatre, offering upscale ambiance, eye-catching one-of-a kind music décor, a high level of service and exciting energy. With easy access from the main floor, a balcony overlooking the entire venue, a bar and a spacious social area, the Intermezzo Club offers a truly unique live music experience. Reserved seating is available in the balcony area and box suites.
For more information about the Intermezzo Club, email mezz@clydetheatre.com.
To purchase performance tickets, visit etix.com/ticket/p/4111781/little-river-band-fort-wayne-clyde-theatre.
For more information about Clyde Theatre, visit clydetheatre.com
