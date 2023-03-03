We begin in my churches every Sunday prior to the message by saying:
God is good, all the time, all the time, God is good.
How do we know that? How do we see that in the world that we are currently living in?
I did some research, and I was pleasantly surprised by what I found in the Merriam-Webster dictionary online:
“According to Merriam Webster, the definition of “God” is “the being in perfect power, wisdom, and goodness who is worshipped as creator and ruler of the universe.” To say that God is good means God always acts in a way that is true, noble, right, and good. Goodness is a part of His nature and He cannot contradict His nature.”
This statement is complex and beautiful all at the same time. When we acknowledge that He acts in a true, noble, and right way, that is beautiful. It may seem a cliche to say He is good, but when we look at the Psalms, we see the writers speaking about the goodness of God. When we share the good things God has done in our lives, we are helping to point to the ONE.
Psalm 145 A psalm of praise. Of David.
1 I will exalt you, my God the King;
I will praise your name for ever and ever.
2 Every day I will praise you
and extol your name for ever and ever.
3 Great is the Lord and most worthy of praise;
his greatness no one can fathom.
Where do you see the goodness of God in your life?
I am amazed at the beauty of the earth that was created for us. As we enter spring and trees get buds, birds return, and the earth naturally does what it does every season; I see the goodness of God. None of us can move the season or make the birds do what they do; we cannot make the sunrise and set that was created and established by God. As we know, all of that is GOOD!
What happens when bad things happen, and it is hard to see the good?
This is when things get complicated, right? Have you thought where are you, God? Why God? Why did I lose my job? My spouse? My home? My child? Those questions cause us to take a deep breath and, at times struggle.
Turning to His word, we see there are times when things are rough for those within the pages. Who can forget Job? So many bad things happen. There are sayings people say to us that may feel comforting but can upset the recipient. Who hasn’t heard God only gives you what you can handle? That isn’t Biblical. God gives us strength for the journey and joins us in the pit, pain, and suffering. We are never alone, as Psalm 23 so eloquently reveals.
I hope you see God’s love in His people in the midst of pain. I hope that during the most horrible things, we are still able to see good things.
I cling to God’s goodness when the road is hard. Spend some time today seeing goodness. God is good all the time!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.