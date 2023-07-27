HAMILTON — The Down East Boys from Reidsville, North Carolina, will be appearing live at The Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, on Saturday, Aug. 5.
For more than 30 years, The Down East Boys have traveled from coast to coast, from Canada to Mexico.
The group was thrust into the mainstream of gospel music with their song “Beautiful Valley." For 10 months, this song remained in the top 40 of the Singing News chart and took the guys from a regional quartet to one of the most sought after groups in the country.
In recent years they have had many songs hit No. 1 with one of them being as recent as June. They've received multiple nominations for Group Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year.
Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. The pre-show featuring Tehillah starting at 6:30 p.m. with The Down East Boys hitting the stage at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 at the door.
An offering will also be taken.
