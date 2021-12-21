Today I’m answering questions raised from my last “Noble Gardener” column about invasives.
Q. Why do so many invasive plants come from Asia?
A. Trade with Europe began more than 400 years ago. Many of the species that were brought to the Americas have had time to adapt and meld with the ecosystem. Disease and pests have had more time to develop. Therefore, while we find invasives from Europe, they are not as prevalent.
An example would be there are no native earth worms in the United States. They all came from Europe. Any earthworms that were in the U.S. before the settling of the nation have been wiped out. Trade with Asia has primarily been in the last 50 to 75 years. Therefore, invasive species that were introduced in the mid-20th century are only being identified as invasive in the last 10 to 20 years.
A species that originates in another country might attract the attention of a traveler. Wow, what a pretty plant, or I think my cow might like the taste of that! Or, what a nice pet! Other travelers might cross land or sea or air, not knowing small seeds are hitchhiking as a stowaway or clinging to the aquatic vessel. Sometimes these transfers are introduced into a non-native ecosystem, and they find and acclimate to a new community. Other species help to hold it in check. Those species would not be considered invasive.
However, species that have no natural check-and-balance — pests or diseases that can curb the growth of that species — will grow with abandon and take over an ecosystem. Most invasive species distribution are due to human transport, whether intentional or not, to help solve a problem. It was only a few years ago that nurseries and the state of Indiana was selling Autumn Olive as a fast growing, beautiful landscape plant that helped prevent erosion. Kudzu would be another – if you’ve been down to areas of Mississippi and Louisiana recently, the devastation caused by that plant is massive! It was brought here to help stop erosion and possibly to feed livestock.
“Species that originate from a specific region are acclimated to that region, and are held in check by other living organisms that have evolved in a particular area/region.” National Geographic
Invasive species are also FROM the U.S. to the rest of the world: There are hundreds! Here are a few:
Common Milkweed invaded Europe! Here we love to see the Milkweed plants and the Monarch butterflies fluttering through the breeze. In Europe, a study found that without the native checks and balances, the milkweed chokes out native plants and lowers the number of native spiders.
Black Locust is a tree native to North America, yet this nitrogen-producing, thick-shading tree is listed on the invasive species list for Europe. The tree changes the soil chemical content which blocks other plants from growing. Exactly what the Autumn Olive tree does for us here in the Midwest!
The raccoon is an invasive specie in Japan and Europe, where they were introduced for fur trade, pets and sometimes just escape artists. In Japan in the 1970s, the cartoon “Rascal the Raccoon” was popular and therefore people wanted to adopt the cute little bandit. Many of those pets were released into the wild when they wreaked too much havoc – the same fate as Rascal in the cartoon!
I could go on.
Q. How do you find the invasive plants on your land?
A. You can research, and be the geek I am and really delve into the world of invasive species. Or, you could have an invasive plant specialist come to your land and give you a land assessment. Several CISMA organizations (Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area) exist in our area. Counties with CISMA’s include Wabash, Huntington, and Kosciusko, where I am an active member of KWWIP – Kosciusko Water and Woodland Invasive Partnership. Several CISMA’s offer a free property survey when you join for $10.
CISMA organizations are partnerships between local agencies and interested groups geared toward tackling invasive species in the area, usually within a county. CISMAs normally meet regularly, host events like “weed wrangles” and advocate for policy changes. (Indy Star: London Gibson)
Q. What happens if you plant a species that is prohibited in Indiana? What does it mean that a plant is illegal?
A. Under the Terrestrial Plant Rule, these plants are prohibited from being sold, gifted, exchanged, or even transported within the state, punishable by a $500 fine per incident per day.
Wow!
I like thistle, for instance. Then I found out that Canada thistle is listed in 43 states’ noxious weed laws, so it is required to be controlled by law. If you fail to control it, you could be slapped with a fine. However, what state official has the time to go out and find all those thistles and who owns them?
I guess I’ll go look for thistles in my yard.
