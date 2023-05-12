FREMONT — The Pokagon Pitchpipers will be performing in concert on Sunday May 21 at 3 p.m., The Olde York Church.
The church is located at 8740 E. C.R. 300N, Fremont.
The Pitchpipers has sung for years with several members participating for 10 to 15 years.
Men from all walks of life have joined to share their love of singing and the barbershop style. Concerts are performed throughout the year upon request.
Barbershop harmony had been sung for centuries and in the 1930s it was on an apparent downswing.
A man from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Owen Clifton Cash, arranged for a dozen of his friends to meet atop the Tulsa Club to sing some of their favorite songs. Twenty six men showed up! The next week they decided to meet at the Hotel Tulsa and 70 showed up. So, the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America was officially born as of April 11, 1938.
The harmony is based on four part chords with a special harmonic blend (only 11 chords are allowed). The “lead part” carries the melody with tenor above the lead and baritone and bass below. Songs are specially written to consist of only the proper chords.
Contact Pastor Sam Hoffman at 260-495-1911 for further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.