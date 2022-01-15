The wind seems to cut through to your bones as we go outside. I remember once thinking, why do I live somewhere the air hurts your face or lungs? Maybe you have even seen a meme or a picture with those thoughts, “Why do we live somewhere that hurts our face? Hello, Florida!”
In the middle of the summer, we know why we live here in this little corner of the world. The beauty of the sun kissing the top of the water is why we live in this area. The way the wonderful cool breezes come across the lake and cool us off during the day!
In the middle of fall, we know why we live here in this little corner of the world. Walking at beautiful Pokagon State Park under the canopy of beauty, we know why we live here! The colors remind us of the beauty of the world. We have campfire or backyard fire pits to sit together and enjoy the moments.
In Genesis, we learn this: Genesis 8:22 While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease.
Well, that reveals to me that while there will always be a season of cold that follows the heat, a season of winter is actually followed by spring. Spring before summer is the promise of hope. I love that Easter falls into the season of spring and hope.
I know that currently for many this season is depressing. We ran through the holidays and entered the “darkness” of January.
January is the season of beginning. What is it that you want to begin? I read up on statics of New Year’s Resolutions and people who commit to them. People who commit to a resolution are more likely to complete them than those who just think about doing something new. So, let’s use this time before spring to commit to something new.
Walking outside is still a thing, and when the sun breaks through the clouds it can recharge our bodies and mind. Walking is a great way to commune with God! While walking you can pray. I like to pray though my neighborhood. I pray for the neighbors I know by name, and those I don’t, I pray for their needs to be met.
Now is a great time to pick up a hobby. I started crocheting last year. This was perfect timing as this winter we wait for our first grandson to be born! What a blessing to sit by the fire, pray for him and make something for him! Maybe you could pick up something new or an old favorite.
I love to read! Winter is a great time to sit by the fire, drink tea and read a good book. I am reading through the Bible in a 52-week plan where we read from different genres. You read from Poetry, the Psalms, Gospels, the Law, Epistles, the Law and Prophecy, a different section every day. I love reading from different sections. There are those that I am more drawn to, but I always learn something.
We cannot talk about the season and how to enjoy this one without speaking of Ecclesiastes. This can be a beautiful season even if the weather outside turns frightful!
Ecclesiastes 3:1 There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.
