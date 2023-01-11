Carlin Park Elementary School
ANGOLA — These students were named to the second quarter honor roll at Carlin Park Elementary School:
Third Grade
All A’s: Liberty Bond, Isaac Carmona, Kolstyn Gillen, Kailer Keaton, Khloe Keene, Leah Knott, KayCee Leaman, Carlos Mesta, Sage Miley, Vincent Patrone, Dominique Perez-Felix, Isabel Scruggs, Levi Sowles, Natalie Thompson, Leelynn Tieman
A-B: Aaliyah Bell, Rowan Biddle, Zion Carter, Sable Davis, Alexa Fuentes, Ashlynn Gaona, Shanda Griffiths, Leander Keim, Mangceu Lian, Daymian Mendez, Donovan Morehouse, Ximena Solis Duran, Ellie Sternberg, Whitney Utley, Emma Williams
Fourth Grade
All A’s: Bryar Dunn, Donovan Flores, Fernando Mendez Jovel
A-B: Kendall Fitch, Ryland Harter, Houston Holloway, Whitnee Huff, Jacob Jennings, Te’o Keaton, Aidric Marks, Daphne Mayo, Zoey McKee, Amelia Osborn, Maddox Quaderer, Manveer Singh, Helena Soto, Savannah Terry, Sylas Williams
Fifth Grade
All A’s: Gissell Cruz, Kaydence Powell
A-B: Korbyn Gillen, Jack Grace, Abygail Hart, Adrian Hernandez, Hunter Holloway, Anna Keim, Jaycub Oates, Cambrie Smead, Brock Schieber, Jaclyn Stovall, Natalee Stroud, Rodrigo Torres, Kayleigh Vollmar, Konnor Williams, Rhilynn Zerns
